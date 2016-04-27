Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives to give a speech on Britain's membership of the European Union in London, Britain April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The Labour Party suspended one of its MPs on Wednesday over anti-Semitic remarks she made on social media in 2014, including a post supporting the relocation of Israel to the United States.

Labour said it had agreed with Naz Shah, 42, that she would be "administratively suspended" from the party while an investigation took place, meaning she no longer represented Labour and was banned from joining any party activity.

Newspapers reported that Shah, who was elected to parliament in 2015, had shared a graphic on Facebook entitled "Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict, Relocate Israel into United States", adding her own comment: "Problem solved".

Prior to her suspension, Shah apologised in parliament.

"I accept and understand that the words I used caused upset and hurt to the Jewish community, and I deeply regret that," she said. "Anti-Semitism is racism, full stop."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)