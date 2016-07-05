LONDON An MP suspended by the Labour party over online posts about Israel has been reinstated, a local party spokesman said on Tuesday.

Naz Shah, 42, was suspended two months ago after sharing a post on social media which supported the relocation of Israel to the United States.

The party spokesman gave no reasons for Shah's reinstatement. "We're simply confirming she has been reinstated," he said. Before being barred, Shah apologised in parliament for her remark.

Labour has faced criticism for alleged anti-Semitism in its ranks. Former London mayor Ken Livingstone was also suspended for saying Hitler had supported Zionism "before he went mad and ended up killing 6 million Jews".

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gave evidence to MPs regarding an inquiry into anti-Semitism in the party on Monday in which he criticised Livingstone for his comments.

