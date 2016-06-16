LONDON It is right that campaigning in Britain's European Union referendum has been suspended following the death of a lawmaker who was attacked in her constituency on Thursday, Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"It is right that we are suspending campaigning activity in this referendum and everyone's thoughts will be with Jo's family and her constituents at this terrible time," Cameron said. His remarks were recorded in Gibraltar where he cancelled a referendum rally he had been due to attend.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)