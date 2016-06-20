Tributes in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, are left at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Rain drops land on a framed photograph of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of Parliament view tributes to Labour MP Jo Cox who was killed outside her constituency surgery last week, on Parliament Square, London, Britain, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, leaves after a service of rememberance for Labour MP Jo Cox who was shot and stabbed to death last week outside her constituency surgery, in Westminster, London, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Chancellor of The Exchequer George Osborne leaves with other members of Parliament after a service of rememberance for Labour MP Jo Cox who was shot and stabbed to death last week outside her constituency surgery, in Westminster, London, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Gordon and Jean Leadbeater, parents of Labour MP Jo Cox who was killed outside her constituency surgery last week, embrace after viewing tributes to their daughter on Parliament Square, London, Britain, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends after a service of rememberance for Labour MP Jo Cox who was shot and stabbed to death last week outside her constituency surgery, in Westminster, London, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

A man is seen trough a balloon in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tributes in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, are left at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The man accused of murdering MP Jo Cox made a brief appearance via videolink at London's Old Bailey criminal court on Monday, speaking only to confirm his name.

Thomas Mair was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey again on Thursday.

At an initial hearing in a lower court on Saturday, Mair said his name was "death to traitors, freedom for Britain". At Monday's hearing, asked if he was Thomas Mair, he said "yes I am".

The murder of Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children, has shocked Britain, elicited condolences from leaders around the world and raised questions about the tone of campaigning before Britain's referendum on EU membership which takes place on Thursday.

Cox, an ardent supporter of EU membership, was shot and stabbed in the street in her electoral district in northern England last Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Estelle Shirbon)