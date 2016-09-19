A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Thomas Mair (C) appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain June 18, 2016. Elizabeth Cook/Press Association via REUTERS

LONDON The man accused of murdering MP Jo Cox in the run-up to Britain's June EU referendum vote will not present a defence case based on medical evidence, a London court heard on Monday.

Thomas Mair, 52, is accused of shooting and stabbing Cox, of the Labour Party, as she arrived for a meeting with residents in the northern English town of Birstall, part of her electoral district.

A 77-year-old man who came to her aid was also stabbed.

At London's Old Bailey court, defence lawyer Nelson Cairns said Mair's case would not run a medical defence. That could involve arguments such as, for example, that he had diminished responsibility due to a medical condition.

The murder of Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children and former aid worker, occurred just a week before the referendum on whether Britain should remain in the EU.

The killing of the pro-EU MP horrified Britain and led to the suspension of campaigning for several days.

At a court hearing shortly after his arrest, Mair said his name was "death to traitors, freedom for Britain".

He is charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a gun and a knife.

He is due to enter a plea on Oct. 4 and his trial, which is being handled under terrorism protocols, is scheduled to start on Nov. 14.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)