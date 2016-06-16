LONDON British police said they had arrested a 52-year-old man after an attack on Thursday which left a woman in a critical condition in Birstall, near Leeds in northern England, following media reports that a lawmaker had been attacked in the area.

"At 12.53 (1153 GMT) today, police were called to a report of an incident on Market Street, Birstall, where a woman in her 40s had suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition," West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"Armed officers attended and a 52-year-old man was arrested in the area. There are no further details at present," police added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)