LONDON The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union at a June 23 referendum said on Friday it had suspended all planned events for Saturday following the killing of an opposition lawmaker.

Jo Cox, a supporter of Britain staying in the EU, was attacked on Thursday in her own electoral district near Leeds in northern England.

No referendum campaigning took place on Friday.

"The campaign will continue to suspend all its planned national campaign events, street stalls, and rallies tomorrow as a mark of respect for the tragic murder of Jo Cox," Will Straw, Executive Director of Britain Stronger in Europe, said in a statement.

"Volunteers may choose to continue door-to-door leafleting in their own local areas, but the campaign nationally will not be doing so," he added. "We will also be making available tribute books for volunteers and members of the public who wish to mark their respects."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)