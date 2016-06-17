Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The official campaign for Britain to leave the European Union in next week's referendum has cancelled all national events on Saturday after an opposition lawmaker was killed, a spokesman said.

Labour lawmaker Jo Cox, a supporter of Britain staying in the EU, was attacked on Thursday in her own electoral district near Leeds in northern England.

No referendum campaigning took place on Friday and the "In" campaign had already said it would suspend national events on Saturday.

The spokesman for Vote Leave said leafleting at a local level may still go ahead, and the group expected a rally on Sunday, at which high profile "Out" campaigners including former London Mayor Boris Johnson and Justice Secretary Michael Gove are due to appear, would go ahead as planned.

