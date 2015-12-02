Britain's shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell attends a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Summit, in London, Britain November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The Labour Party warned London's financial sector on Wednesday that it needed to rein in pay and bonuses to avoid a repeat of the excesses seen in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, a socialist appointed in September as part of a sharp shift to the left in the party's political identity, issued the call in a speech to businesses in London.

"I just caution people within the banking sector that never again should they want to endure the opprobrium that they had after 2008," McDonnell said.

Public anger at big bonuses awarded to bankers who were bailed out by taxpayers or found to have tried rigging Libor interest rates or currency markets sparked new curbs across the world but Britain has gone much further than other countries.

Nevertheless, McDonnell said he believed that signs of problems related to bankers' bonuses were beginning to re-emerge.

"There needs to be care about how they arrive at levels of pay and bonuses themselves," he said.

He also repeated warnings that if his party won power at the next election, due in 2020, they would move to break up the few large banks that dominate the retail banking sector.

"Nothing substantive has changed, the same failed institutions we had before the crash, I believe are all set to fail again," he said.

"Labour will take a different approach ... We will look at ways to break up these failing monopolies and promote alternative sources of finance."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)