Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks to members of the Armed Forces at 11 Downing Street, in central London December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin

NEW YORK/POOLE, England Britain's government promised on Monday to put its ambitious budget targets on a more formal footing, in a largely political move by Conservative Chancellor George Osborne to embarrass the opposition Labour party.

Cutting Britain's budget deficit has been the main economic goal of the coalition government since it came to power in 2010, and Osborne wants to keep it at the top of the agenda in the run-up to a national election in May 2015.

While Labour have a narrow overall lead in opinion polls, the Conservatives trump them when voters are asked about economic competence.

In a written statement to parliament, Osborne said he would cut the official time limit for the government to reach a budget surplus on non-investment spending to three years from five, in an attempt to cement budget plans announced earlier this month.

"If after seven years of growth we don't start reducing our debt, round the world people will ask 'if not now then when?'," Osborne said in a speech to New York's financial community later on Monday.

While all parties agree on the need to cut borrowing, their approaches differ widely and the subject is expected to dominate a tightly-contested election campaign.

The Conservatives want to balance the overall budget by 2018/19 and without raising taxes, while Labour have set out a longer time frame, proposed raising taxes and excluded infrastructure spending.

Prime Minister David Cameron has repeatedly criticised Labour for profligacy, but Labour's would-be Chancellor, Ed Balls, said he would back Monday's plan.

"A silly political stunt ... has totally backfired," Balls said.

Previously, Labour had said it would aim to balance the budget, excluding investment, by the end of the decade, rather than within a three-year time frame.

But Osborne has said that he wants to run a surplus after accounting for all spending, including investment, by 2018/19 -- something which did not find its way into Monday's commitment.

Cameron, speaking earlier on Monday in Poole, southwest England, said Britain needed to reduce its deficit rapidly to ensure it could cope with the unexpected.

"If a real economic storm hit again, the fall-out would be felt by families up and down this country -- people lying awake worrying about their mortgage payments, businesses closing down, jobs lost, homes lost."

Osborne, speaking in New York, said the United States and Britain had prospered by pursuing a mix of loose monetary policy and fiscal austerity.

"Europe (is) getting weaker as the UK and U.S. have got stronger, and we're seeing weaker growth in some emerging economies too," he said.

(Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth Pitchford)