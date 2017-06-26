Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands
WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
LONDON Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday it would support Prime Minister Theresa May's government on legislation concerning Britain's exit from the European Union, securing her a slender majority in parliament.
May struck a deal with the DUP on Monday to back her administration after she failed to secure an outright victory in a botched June 8 snap election.
"The DUP... agrees to support the government on legislation pertaining to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and legislation pertaining to national security," a document published by May's office said.
LONDON British consumer confidence plunged during the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister Theresa May's election flop, hitting the sales of general retailers such as Debenhams just as shoppers' spending power is undermined by the pound's fall.
EDINBURGH Scotland's secessionist leader on Tuesday postponed plans for a second independence referendum until the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union are clear.