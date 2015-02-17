Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron fields questions after delivering a speech on education at a Conservative Party event in a school in Enfield, north London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON British company executives would overwhelmingly prefer Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives to win a national election on May 7, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

The Ipsos MORI "Captains of Industry" poll of more than 100 executive board-level directors and chairmen found 77 percent believed a majority Conservative government would be best for their business. Just 7 percent favoured the opposition Labour party forming a majority government.

Labour is either narrowly ahead of or level with the Conservatives in most opinion polls of voting intentions, but is ranked a long way behind on economic competence.

Plans to bring in tougher regulation in sectors such as energy have prompted the Conservatives to portray Labour as anti-business. Labour denies that charge, warning Conservative plans to hold a referendum on Britain's EU membership if re-elected are damaging for business.

Only 12 percent of the executives from Britain's top 500 industrial companies and top 100 financial companies, who were interviewed between September and December last year, believed the election would produce a majority government.

More than twice as many of those surveyed expected the Conservatives to be the largest party as Labour.

