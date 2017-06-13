After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday discussed with her cabinet the ongoing talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party that are aimed at securing support for her minority government.
A spokeswoman for May's office said the cabinet had discussed the DUP talks that could lead to a confidence and supply arrangement. The cabinet also discussed the government's plans for the Queen's Speech which will set out the legislative programme required to deliver Brexit.
The leader of Northern Ireland's DUP, Arlene Foster, arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday for talks with May.
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.