21 hours ago
#UK Top News
July 18, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 21 hours ago

May tells ministers they need to show strength and unity - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, waits on the doorstep of no 10 to greet the Prime Minister of Estonia, in Downing Street, central London, Britain July 18, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told her top team of ministers on Tuesday they needed to lead a show of "strength and unity" in the country, her spokesman said.

Weakened by an election last month, May has watched as members of her cabinet brief against each other in the media over Brexit and state spending.

"There is a need to show strength and unity as a country and that starts around the cabinet table," she told her ministers, according to her spokesman.

"She said the government would make better decisions if colleagues were able to hold open discussions but it was vital that discussions in cabinet must remain private."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

