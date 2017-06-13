After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May should consult with the opposition Labour Party and others on her Brexit strategy, David Cameron, May's predecessor, said on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times.
"It's going to be difficult, there's no doubt about that, but perhaps an opportunity to consult more widely with the other parties on how best we can achieve it," Cameron was reported by the FT as saying at a conference in Poland.
"I think there will be pressure for a softer Brexit," added Cameron who quit last year after Britons voted to leave the European Union, against his advice, in a referendum that he had called.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.