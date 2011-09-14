LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron answered questions in parliament on Wednesday. Below are highlights from the session.

ON JOBS

"These unemployment figures are disappointing figures, I don't want to hide from that, every lost job is a tragedy for that family and I want to do everything I can and this government will do everything it can to help those people back into work."

ON BANKERS

"We do need to see responsibility from our bankers. I support what Vickers has said in terms of the reforms that we need and ... if people break the law, no matter where they come from or who they are, they should face the consequences and be punished."

(Reporting by Matt Falloon, Tim Castle and Adrian Croft)