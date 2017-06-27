LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government is not sustainable beyond a few months and there is likely to be another British national election within the next year, Citi said in a research note.

"We continue to think that her premiership is not sustainable beyond a few months, perhaps a year at most, and will be under pressure in the face of contentious parliamentary votes from the very beginning," Citi said.

"Our base case remains that we will have a Conservative leadership contest followed by a new general election within the next 12 months," the bank said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)