LONDON The junior partner in Britain's two-party coalition pledged on Thursday to stay in government as it tried to draw a line under infighting over what some officials said was a failed plot to oust its leader Nick Clegg.

The left-leaning Liberal Democrats are important to the stability of Britain's Conservative-led government which relies on the party to pass legislation. Both parties want to keep the coalition together before a national election next May.

But the party has looked in danger of imploding in recent days after a disastrous performance in local and European elections triggered a bout of recriminations and calls for Clegg, Britain's deputy prime minister, to step down.

Party activists began a campaign to replace Clegg and senior officials close to him accused Matthew Oakeshott, an influential Liberal Democrat peer, of secretly commissioning opinion polls to undermine him.

They said Oakeshott, who resigned from the party on Wednesday was trying to line up Vince Cable, the business secretary and a longstanding friend, to replace Clegg.

On Thursday, Clegg, who has repeatedly brushed off calls to resign, said the party's top team in the cabinet was united and that the party would stay in government.

"I fully expect people to try and suggest that there are endless plots and conspiracies," he told the LBC radio station.

"I don't believe that for a second. Vince (Cable) is now standing secretary of state for business. He and I have worked together for years and years and years and we're going to continue to work together in harness as part of a really strong Lib Dem team in government."

His words allayed fears among Cable's allies that Clegg would sack him for disloyalty, a move they fear could tear the party apart.

Oakeshott, in a parting shot, said on Wednesday he had paid for the polling and warned the Liberal Democrats of electoral disaster next year if they kept Clegg.

Cable has denied plotting against Clegg, his boss.

The infighting worried some in Cameron's Conservatives who thought it could destabilise the coalition and lead to the Liberal Democrats pulling out, leaving them to govern as a minority government.

That would make it very hard for the Conservatives to enact new laws.

Questions about Clegg's leadership are likely to swirl for some time. The party is contesting an election for a single parliamentary seat next week which it is likely to lose and party activists wrote to The Times newspaper on Thursday calling for a leadership debate.

