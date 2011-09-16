LONDON Deputy prime minister Nick Clegg said "there is no way" his party's coalition partner would be allowed to unilaterally drop the 50 percent top rate of income tax until allowances for the lowest paid were raised further, the Independent newspaper reported.

Clegg, leader of the Liberal Democrats, was also quoted as saying the government needed to do more to boost the economy.

"We are not there to rush to the aid of the top 1 percent of very, very rich people who are not in straitened circumstances," he said in an interview to be published in the Independent's Saturday edition.

His comments come on the eve of his party's annual party conference in Birmingham.

Many in the coalition's Conservative Party, supported by a group of high profile economists, are in favour of cutting the top rate to boost growth.

The Treasury said Chancellor George Osborne regarded the tax as a "temporary measure" and has asked revenue officials to analyse how much it raised.

A drop would come at a time when the government is committed to carrying out its austerity measures to cut a record budget deficit, and would be in the face of opposition from the Lib Dems.

The coalition agreement rules out other tax cuts until personal income tax allowances are raised to 10,000 pounds, the Lib Dems say.

When asked if his party would walk out of the coalition rather than allow the tax cut, Clegg was reported as saying: "It won't come to that. You cannot decide these things without both coalition parties agreeing, without consensus.

"There is no way that the 50 pence is unilaterally going to be dropped in the absence of progress on lowering tax on people on low and middle incomes and looking at ways the wealthiest pay their fair share," he said.

The 50 pence rate was introduced by the former Labour government in April 2010 on annual taxable incomes above 150,000 pounds, which the Treasury hoped would eventually raise 2.7 billion pounds a year.

"If millions of taxpayers feel they are being overlooked, ignored and passed over, as preference is given to people who need the least amount of help at the moment, you destroy the very fabric of consensus without which a sensible tax system cannot survive," he was quoted as saying.

Clegg also said the government could do more to help the economy, including measures to boost housebuilding.

"You will see a whole series of measures we can take. For too long people have assumed that, because we are sticking to the fiscal plan, somehow the government is impotent. It is complete nonsense," he said.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)