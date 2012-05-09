Here is a look at the Conservative-led coalition since it took power almost two years ago as it unveiled its latest policies when the Queen opened a new session of parliament on Wednesday.

May 11, 2010 - Third-placed Liberal Democrats agree to join the Conservatives in Britain's first coalition government since World War Two, bringing an end to 13 years of Labour rule.

May 24 - Finance minister George Osborne and Lib Dem Treasury minister David Laws unveil 6.2 billion pounds of spending cuts for 2010/11. Five days later Laws resigned in an expenses scandal over rent. Danny Alexander replaces him.

June 22 - Coalition produces the harshest budget in a generation, slashing spending, raising value-added tax and slapping a levy on banks to cut a record deficit.

October 20 - In a spending review, Britain announces a cost-cutting drive which will total 80 billion pounds and raise the retirement age.

December 9 - Protesters attack government buildings and damage a car carrying Prince Charles in more protests after parliament votes to raise fees paid by university students. Less than half the 57 Liberal Democrat lawmakers voted in favour of the rise.

January 21, 2011 - Cameron's media chief Andy Coulson resigns over allegations of phone hacking at the News of the World tabloid which he used to edit, raising questions over the prime minister's judgment.

January 25 - Official data shows the British economy contracted in the final three months of 2010, shocking markets and fuelling criticism of the coalition's austerity plan.

August - Riots and looting break out in the poor London district of Tottenham and extend across England following a protest over a fatal shooting by police on August 4. The violence spreads over the next days with five people being killed and more than 4,000 arrested in connection with the riots.

November 29 - Finance Minister George Osborne presents his autumn statement which shows his deficit plans are under strain and pointing to a much slower recovery.

December 9 - Cameron sets the country on a separate orbit from other members of the EU when he refuses to sign a treaty on measures to help resolve the eurozone debt crisis after failing to win protection for Britain's financial services sector.

January 10, 2012 - The British government sets out conditions under which Scotland would be allowed to hold a referendum on breaking away from Britain.

March 21 - George Osborne unveils a new budget which cemented the government's seven-year austerity plan, cut income taxes for the biggest earners but raided tax relief for the elderly, compounding the Conservatives' image as a party favouring the wealthy. The budget also contained a tax hike for hot foods such as meat pasties, a popular pastry snack.

April 25 - Economic data shows Britain's economy has fallen into its second recession since the financial crisis after a shock contraction at the start of 2012.

May 4 - Boris Johnson avoids a nationwide defeat for Cameron by winning as London mayor in local elections that saw voters angry at Britain's economic woes flock to the opposition Labour party and a right-wing anti-European fringe party.

May 9 - The Queen sets out the government's plans for the year ahead, including reforming the House of Lords.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)