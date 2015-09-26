The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn addresses the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Brighton in southern England, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Hull City Chairman Assem Allam attends the team's soccer match against Burnley at the Kingston Communications Stadium in Hull, in this May 9, 2015 file photo. ACTION IMAGES/John Clifton via Reuters/Files

HULL, England Multi-millionaire businessman Assem Allam fled Cairo for England 46 years ago after being arrested several times because he would not stop "talking" about military leader Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Almost half a century later, the 76-year-old Briton says he still cannot hold his tongue, this time not about an autocrat but about a "shy communist" - Britain's new opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn whose hard-left views have scared business.

From a leather armchair in his bright office just outside the city of Hull in the northeast of England, Allam said Corbyn is the reason he has stopped helping to finance Labour after giving 500,000 pounds so far this year.

"The guy lives in the past, the whole world has finished with communism," said Allam, who runs a business which produces generators and is worth 340 million pounds according to a rich list published by the Sunday Times newspaper.

"Do I back a dead horse? Would you back a dead horse?"

Britain's main opposition party says it can weather the shortfalls, but at a time when a new law on trade unions may curb funds from Labour's traditional source of finance, the loss of private individual and company support hurts and may make it difficult to win over more sceptical members in his party.

Allam, who says some Labour friends have told him to stop 'talking', credits the backing of business leaders with helping to secure Labour victories under former leader Tony Blair, a centrist who was in power for 10 years until 2007.

And after supporting Corbyn's predecessor, Ed Miliband, who led the party to defeat in a parliamentary election in May, he cannot understand why Labour has bet on victory lying further to the left.

"Tony Blair was on the right-wing, and the nation voted for Labour three times ... Then came Ed Miliband who is slightly on the left, he failed, not unexpectedly," said Allam, who is proud of his philanthropy in Hull, once a thriving fishing port and now one of Britain's poorest cities.

"You don't then come now and be very left and expect to succeed."

FEAR OF CHANGE

Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour party earlier this month, after tapping a desire for change, particularly among some younger voters who face more difficulty in getting jobs and owning homes than their parents did.

Riding a wave of dissatisfaction with establishment politics of sound bites and slogans, Corbyn was supported by Britain's leading trade unions, for decades the chief source of funding for the Labour party, and attracted thousands of new members.

In the second quarter of this year, Labour received 5.768 million pounds from the unions, 647,626 pounds from companies and 1.095 million pounds from individuals, according to the Electoral Commission, Britain's independent elections watchdog.

That compares with the ruling Conservatives, who rely much more on private donations, and got 6.460 million pounds from individuals and 2.206 million from companies in the same period.

With its smaller private donations under threat, Labour has railed against the government for introducing legislation that would force union members to 'opt in' to pay a political fee rather than having to 'opt out' from paying them automatically - saying fewer people would sign up and income would fall.

"The Trade Union Bill poses a threat to the political levy, and we will continue to oppose this legislation in parliament and repeal it if it becomes law," a party spokesperson said, adding it had a surplus of 4 million pounds last year.

"However we have seen a significant increase in income from individual members joining the party and we are grateful to all of them for their support."

But despite it not being seen as an existential threat financially, when it comes to winning elections, many in the business world think that without their support, Labour may miss the chance to govern Britain for several years.

Corbyn has championed the nationalisation of the railways and major power providers, and appointed veteran hard-left politician, John McDonnell, as his would-be Chancellor.

While much of the detail of his economic policy is unclear, some businesses have been put off by Corbyn's criticism of corporations when he said the government was giving "a green light to corporate tax avoiders and private monopolies".

POLICY HOPES

According to John Mills, a majority shareholder of JML (John Mills Ltd), an import-export and distribution company, and a veteran supporter of Labour, many in business are "nervous about the sort of tone of it all".

Mills gave the party 1.65 million pounds in shares in his company in 2013, the dividends of which Labour still enjoys, and sometimes makes donations, such as giving 10,000 pounds just before this year's election campaign.

For him, the lack of a clear economic policy was worrying because "I don't think in modern times you can run an economy efficiently unless you have business on your side".

Asked if there was a time when he would consider pulling his financial support from the party, he said:

"If I thought what the Labour party was doing just didn't make sense ... I would be less inclined to support it than if I thought it had thought through these problems and come out the other side, which I hope it will."

He is optimistic, like some other Labour-supporting business owners, that Labour under Corbyn will come out with a clear economic policy soon.

Michael Foster of celebrity agency Fostermco, who has donated 420,000 pounds since 2012, said he would continue to make donations to Labour. "I don't think people should rush to judgement (of Corbyn) after two weeks in office," said Foster, chair of a local branch of Labour in southwest England.

But for Allam, two weeks is more than enough.

He feels Corbyn's policies on wanting to unilaterally disarm and leave the NATO Western military alliance are an affront to his adopted home, and thinks capitalism is now under attack.

"I will do everything I can to support democracy," he said, adding that being beaten and arrested for criticising Nasser, the Egyptian colonel who led a coup against the monarchy in 1952, had given him a unique appreciation of democracy.

"If many of the Labour MPs (members of parliament) want to defect, the priority for me is to support either a new party or a new look liberal party," he told Reuters, saying that behind the scenes there were murmurs of interest.

"I am experienced enough to know it is the beginning of the end if Corbyn stays. I don't throw money away out of the window."

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Anna Willard)