Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show filmed in Brighton, in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via Reuters

BRIGHTON, England Veteran far-left politician Jeremy Corbyn sought on Sunday to portray himself as more moderate than depicted by his opponents, before his first conference as leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party.

"I was elected with the biggest ever mandate of any Labour leader," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme.

"I want to achieve a decent, democratic society where nobody is forgotten and we don't as a society pass by on the other side while the poor lie in the gutter."

Four months after Labour suffered a crushing election defeat to Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, Corbyn was chosen as party leader two weeks ago. He defeated better-known rivals by riding a wave of enthusiasm for change, particularly among some younger voters disillusioned with establishment politics.

His support for nationalising assets such as railways has worried some business leaders, and the Conservatives say that by opposing the renewal of Britain's nuclear-armed Trident submarine fleet, he poses a threat to national security.

In a move that will spare Labour a potentially divisive debate, delegates voted not to include Trident on the list of topics for discussion at the party conference in the southern English city of Brighton.

"Is it so disastrous that politics has two opinions?" Corbyn asked his interviewer when probed on the difference of opinion within the party over Trident.

In his two weeks since taking charge, he has been criticised for failing to present his policies clearly, and for changing tack on issues such as Britain's membership of the European Union, on which a referendum is due by the end of 2017.

A long-time critic of the 28-member bloc, Corbyn has since said Labour should seek to reform the EU from within.

In keeping with his anti-austerity platform during the leadership campaign, Corbyn said he would try to reduce the lowest rate of tax to help Britain's poorest, but would not raise the top rate above 50 percent. It currently stands at 45 percent.

He said he would chase corporations which evade taxes by registering their headquarters offshore, and that more policies would be unveiled during the conference.

Corbyn, who has been an active anti-war campaigner, distanced himself from Russia's Vladimir Putin after some media accused him of making excuses for the president by saying NATO's eastward expansion was to blame for Moscow's actions in Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists are fighting Ukrainian forces.

On whether British-ruled Northern Ireland should unite with the Republic of Ireland and whether Britain should ditch its monarchy, Corbyn said it was up to the people to decide.

(Additional reporting and writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)