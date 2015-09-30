Britain's leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, gestures as he delivers his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

LONDON The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday he would not be prepared to use the country's nuclear weapons if he became Prime Minister.

Anti-war campaigner Jeremy Corbyn is against the renewal of Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent, due to be voted on by parliament next year, putting him at odds with many of his senior team including his defence spokeswoman Maria Eagle.

The party's existing position is to back keeping the weapons but Corbyn, elected earlier this month, has said it will hold a debate among party members to decide whether to stick with this.

Asked by BBC TV on Wednesday whether there were any circumstances under which he would use the weapon if he became prime minister, Corbyn said: "No".

Corbyn said he believed it was "immoral" to have or use nuclear weapons.

"We are not under any threat from any nuclear power," he said. "The nuclear weapons that the United States holds, all the hundreds, if not thousands, of warheads they've got, were no help to them on 9/11. The issues are threats of irrational acts by individuals."

Eagle said the comments risked undermining the review the party is due to hold on its position over Trident, adding: "I don't think a potential prime minister answering a question like that in the way he did is helpful".

