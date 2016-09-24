The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks after the announcement of his victory in the party's leadership election, in Liverpool, Britain September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday after being challenged for the role by one of his lawmakers.

Following are some of Corbyn's main policy views, many of which have fired up a new generation of left-wing activists:

BREXIT

Corbyn, who critics have accused of being a lacklustre campaigner for Britain's EU membership during this year's referendum campaign, has rejected calls for a second referendum and said the vote to leave must be respected.

He has said Labour will be pressing for Britain to have full access to the EU's single market, but without requirements to liberalise and privatise public services. It will also call for protections for social, employment and environmental rights to be maintained in the Brexit deal.

Corbyn has said falling back on World Trade Organization terms with the EU could risk significant job losses and would be damaging to Britain's public finances.

ECONOMY

Corbyn opposes the Conservative government's spending cuts and has pledged to create a National Investment Bank and network of regional investment banks to invest 500 billion pounds ($653.50 billion) over 10 years into infrastructure and high-tech industries.

Under his leadership, Labour has set out a "fiscal credibility rule", which would require it to balance day-to-day spending with money raised through taxes, only allowing borrowing for investment.

He believes in government intervention to support supply chains and new industries, and has pledged to renationalise Britain's railways. He has also said he will hold a review on the idea of introducing a universal basic income.

Corbyn wants to strengthen employment and trade union rights, and has called for measures to allow workers to take ownership of companies when there is a change of ownership or a threat of closure.

DEFENCE

A long-time pacifist, Corbyn favours scrapping Britain's nuclear weapons. He defied official Labour Party policy and put himself at odds with many of his lawmakers by opposing renewing the Scottish-based nuclear-armed Trident submarines at a parliamentary vote in July.

Corbyn, who has said he will create a minister for peace and a minister for disarmament if he were in government, would also like to see Britain pull out of the NATO military alliance.

A vocal opponent of the 2003 Iraq war, Corbyn last year voted against Britain joining the U.S.-led coalition conducting airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria.

FOREIGN

Corbyn has previously criticised the United States for putting pressure on Britain to boost its military expenditure and has said the long-term impact of U.S. foreign policy will be to divide the world.

The Labour leader has said he regrets describing members of the Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah as friends. Hamas and the military wing of Hezbollah are both officially designated as terrorist organisations by Britain.

He has a history of political sympathy for Gerry Adams, the leader of Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army which ran a 30-year armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

