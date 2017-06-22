Canary Wharf is seen at sunrise from the Sky Garden of 20 Fenchurch Street, nicknamed the Walkie-Talkie building, in the financial district of the City of London, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.

"If we're going to grasp the opportunities as we leave the European Union, we need to build a stronger economy," she told parliament after presenting her government's programme in the Queen's speech.

"In this Queen's speech we will continue to improve the public finances and work towards getting our country back to living within its means ... and we will encourage businesses to grow and create jobs by continuing to cut corporation tax."

