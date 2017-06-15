Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
"In the light of the tragedy at Grenfell Tower we are cancelling tonight’s Mansion House dinner," a spokesman for the City of London Corporation said. "Our thoughts are focused with the victims and their families and friends."
Earlier, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to speak at the event because of fire which killed at least 17 people on Wednesday.
Hammond had been expected to spell out his views on the need for a Brexit deal that suits the needs of British business.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.