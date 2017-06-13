The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Foster, who arrived with deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds, waved but did not say anything as she went into Downing Street. She looked at her watch.

Foster ignored a question from a reporter who asked: "What is your price?".

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)