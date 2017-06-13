After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Foster, who arrived with deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds, waved but did not say anything as she went into Downing Street. She looked at her watch.
Foster ignored a question from a reporter who asked: "What is your price?".
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.