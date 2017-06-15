Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party does not see the Queen's Speech on June 21 as a deadline in its talks on propping up Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government, the BBC quoted deputy leader Nigel Dodds as saying on Thursday.
"Nigel Dodds says he won't commit to any deadline and talks will continue until DUP and Conservatives get right deal," BBC Northern Ireland correspondent Mark Davenport said in a tweet.
The date of the Queen's Speech was not relevant to the talks, Dodds was quoted as saying.
May's party said earlier on Thursday the Queen's Speech would be held on June 21, signalling the launch of its programme for government.
Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Kate Holton
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.