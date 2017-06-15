The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party does not see the Queen's Speech on June 21 as a deadline in its talks on propping up Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government, the BBC quoted deputy leader Nigel Dodds as saying on Thursday.

"Nigel Dodds says he won't commit to any deadline and talks will continue until DUP and Conservatives get right deal," BBC Northern Ireland correspondent Mark Davenport said in a tweet.

The date of the Queen's Speech was not relevant to the talks, Dodds was quoted as saying.

May's party said earlier on Thursday the Queen's Speech would be held on June 21, signalling the launch of its programme for government.

