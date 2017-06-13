After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is being courted by Prime Minister Theresa May to give her support in parliament and save her premiership, is working to restore devolved government in the province, its deputy leader said.
"We hope of course for the restoration as soon as possible of our locally devolved assembly and executive in Northern Ireland, where everybody can play a part in the government of Northern Ireland," Nigel Dodds told lawmakers on Tuesday.
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.