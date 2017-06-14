The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, stands on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

DUBLIN The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has returned home after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party in London but other senior DUP figures are continuing discussions, Sky News reported.

May is seeking to secure the support of the DUP's 10 members of parliament after her Conservatives failed to secure a majority in a general election last week. The DUP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A deadly fire at a tower block in London could delay the announcement of any deal to stay in power, the BBC reported, citing a source in Arlene Foster's DUP.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Mark Heinrich)