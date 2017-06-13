The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, stands on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

BELFAST The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, said on Tuesday that talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May to support a new government were going well and she hoped to successfully conclude them soon.

May, who failed to secure an outright majority after last week's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme, made no comment as she left her Downing Street office.

"Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion," Foster said on Twitter after more than an hour of talks.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden)