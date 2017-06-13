After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
BELFAST The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, said on Tuesday that talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May to support a new government were going well and she hoped to successfully conclude them soon.
May, who failed to secure an outright majority after last week's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme, made no comment as she left her Downing Street office.
"Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion," Foster said on Twitter after more than an hour of talks.
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden)
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.