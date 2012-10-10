Trump to speak with May - White House
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.
BIRMINGHAM, England Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday it was taking longer than hoped to nurse Britain's economy back to growth and to reduce the budget deficit.
"Our deficit reduction plan is not an alternative to a growth plan: it's the very foundation of our growth plan," Cameron told party activists in the English city of Birmingham.
"Now I know you are asking whether the plan is working," Cameron said. "Here's the truth: the damage was worse than we thought, and it's taking longer than we hoped."
(Reporting by Matt Falloon and Guy Faulconbridge)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.
LONDON Britain has summoned North Korea's ambassador to express its condemnation of the country's weekend ballistic missile launch, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.