MANCHESTER, England Prime Minister David Cameron gave an upbeat outlook for Britain on Wednesday, saying the economy had turned the corner since his Conservative party took power three years ago.

"When we came to office we faced a clear and daunting task to turn our country around," Cameron said in a speech on the final day of the Conservative party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England.

"Three-and-a-half years later we are beginning to turn the corner, the deficit is falling, our economy is growing, the numbers of our fellow country men and women in work are rising."

