London Mayor Boris Johnson walks to the conference centre on the second day of the Conservative party conference in Manchester northern England, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England London Mayor Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the UK Independence Party, which wants Britain to leave the European Union, could cost Prime Minister David Cameron the 2015 election if it divided the centre-right vote.

The anti-immigration UKIP has never won a seat in the British parliament but if it poaches enough Conservative votes in marginal 'swing' seats some parliamentarians in Cameron's party fear it could rob them of victory in May 2015.

Johnson, who has often been touted as a potential successor to Cameron, said that a vote for UKIP would help Labour leader Ed Miliband win power and prevent Cameron from holding a planned in-out referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

"Don't vote for them, don't even think about it because we will see this country, if you do, sleepwalk into a repeat of a Labour government," Johnson told Conservative party activists in the northern English city of Manchester.

Cameron's Conservatives are trailing Labour by eleven percentage points in the opinion polls, according to a recent survey.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)