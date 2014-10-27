LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday Britain would not pay "anything like" the 2.1 billion euros (1.6 billion pounds) the European Union is seeking by way of an unexpected budget contribution by Dec. 1.

"We're not paying 2 billion euros on the first of December and we're not paying ... a sum anything like that," Cameron told parliament. "That is very clear."

Cameron defended his refusal to pay the surprise bill after Eurosceptic media praised him for taking what they called a noble stand against money-grabbing "Eurocrats".

