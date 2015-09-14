LONDON The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party told his lawmakers on Monday that they could not give Prime Minister David Cameron a 'blank cheque' in his attempt to renegotiate ties with the European Union, a Labour spokeswoman said.

"We can't just give Cameron a blank cheque whatever he comes back with: we have to be fighting for the Europe that we want to see. He talked about...the importance of the social chapter, the EU working time directive," the spokeswoman told reporters, after Corbyn held a closed meeting with Labour lawmakers.

"He was saying we have to be really clear about the changes that we want to see," the spokeswoman said. "The most important thing is making sure that Europe is as good as it can be."

Corbyn voted 'No' to Britain's membership of the forerunner to the European Union in a 1975 referendum.

