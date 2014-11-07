Restoration work completed on site of Jesus's tomb in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem's Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS Britain was not given a discount on its EU membership payments on Friday, and any reduction in the amount the country has to pay in fees to the bloc is part of an existing arrangement, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne said earlier on Friday that the country would pay only 850 million pounds of its surprise 1.7 billion pound extra EU budget bill in two instalments next year.
"They initially presented the figures in a worse light than they were, because they've had the rebate since the 70s, I believe. The rebate is also applicable to additional payments," Dijsselbloem told reporters after a meeting of EU finance ministers.
"He (Osborne) still has to pay a big amount and he didn't negotiate a discount today and no discount has been awarded. Britain has had this rebate system for a very long time," he added.
PARIS The top candidates in France's volatile presidential election go head-to-head in a televised debate on Monday as polls show centrist Emmanuel Macron and far right leader Marine Le Pen pulling away from the pack five weeks before the first round.
NEW YORK Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller, former head of Chase Manhattan Corp and patriarch of one of the most famous and influential American families, died on Monday, a family spokesman said. He was 101.