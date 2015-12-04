LONDON The expenses claims of two British lawmakers are being investigated over possible criminal offences, police said on Friday, stirring up memories of a 2009 scandal that damaged public trust in elected politicians.

London's Metropolitan Police said they were investigating two complaints referred to them in March this year by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) - the body set up to oversee the expenses and business costs of Members of Parliament.

"I have felt it necessary for the first time during my term of office to refer requests for investigation received from IPSA to the police," IPSA's compliance officer Peter Davis said in an annual report.

Neither police nor IPSA named those under investigation.

The 2009 scandal over exaggerated expense claims generated widespread public outcry and resulted in jail sentences for some parliamentarians.

Police said a third IPSA referral resulted in a lawmaker's employee receiving a caution in April for fraud by false representation.

