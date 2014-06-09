LONDON A culture of "fear and intimidation" exists in some British schools due to an alleged Muslim extremist plot, the top school inspector said on Monday, citing faith and gender segregation and funding misuse.

A government investigation, launched after an anonymous letter reported a campaign dubbed "Operation Trojan Horse", found evidence of a drive to impose Muslim cultural norms in some schools in the central city of Birmingham, said Michael Wilshaw, head of the Ofsted schools inspectorate.

The investigation heard from some headteachers that the campaign, whose organisers were not named, aimed to alter the "character and ethos" of their schools by appointing members to school boards and staff who wanted to favour Muslim values.

"Some of our findings are deeply worrying, and in some ways quite shocking," said Wilshaw. "In the most serious cases, a culture of fear and intimidation has taken grip."

The Muslim Council of Britain questioned the criteria used to inspect the schools and said: "There is a strong fear that these reports will be considered the results of a witch-hunt."

In his nine-page report sent to Education Secretary Michael Gove, Wilshaw said some schools had shirked their responsibility to protect children against religious extremism.

He cited a school that invited a guest speaker with known extremist views to address pupils. In another case, a school subsidised a trip to Saudi Arabia exclusively for Muslims.

Summarising reports on 21 schools, Wilshaw highlighted concerns that boys and girls were not treated equally.

"In one school, some members of staff actively discourage girls from speaking to boys and from taking part in extra-curricular visits and activities," his report said.

"In this school, boys and girls are also taught separately in religious education and personal development lessons."

One school leader was so anxious about speaking to inspectors that a meeting had to be arranged in a supermarket car park, he added.

POLITICAL PROBLEM

The issue has taken on political significance for Prime Minister David Cameron after two of his most senior ministers, Gove and Home Secretary Theresa May, argued publicly over the handling of the affair.

Seeking to reassert control, Cameron had Gove apologise and ordered a special advisor to May to resign. He also ordered tighter control over schools, including snap inspections so they could not hide "activities that have no place in our society."

The opposition Labour party said Cameron's response was "weak and inadequate".

Gove later gave a statement to parliament, saying that in addition to snap inspections, leaders of schools proved to be failing would be replaced, and greater emphasis placed on "the promotion of British values."

"Things that should not have happened in our schools were allowed to happen. Our children were exposed to things they should not have been exposed to," he said.

Ofsted has placed six of the schools in a 'special measures' category, meaning they had failed to provide acceptable education levels and could be closed if they do not improve. Senior managers and governors could also be dismissed.

David Hughes, vice-chairman of Park View Educational Trust which runs some of the schools implicated, rejected the report, saying the Ofsted inspections had been carried out in a climate of suspicion.

He said the schools did not tolerate or promote extremism of any kind. "The problem here is the knee-jerk actions of some politicians that have undermined the great work we do here and undermined community cohesion across Birmingham and across many of our cities," he said.

