After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON The head of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, on Tuesday said she hoped to strike a deal with Prime Minister Theresa May to support the Conservative Party's minority government "sooner rather than later".
"We have had some very good discussions again today, and those discussions are continuing into the afternoon, and I hope that we can reach a conclusion sooner rather than later," Foster told Sky News.
"It won’t surprise anyone that we are talking about matters that pertain of course to the nation generally, bringing stability to the UK government in and around issues around Brexit, obviously around counter-terrorism, and then doing what is right for Northern Ireland in respect of economic matters."
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.