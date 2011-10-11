Prime Minister David Cameron (C) stands with Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (R) and Head of the Civil Service Gus O'Donnell as he addresses civil servants at the Foreign Office in London, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

LONDON The head of the civil service Gus O'Donnell will retire at the end of the year after a career spanning more than three decades in public service, the government said on Tuesday.

One of the final tasks for O'Donnell, nicknamed "GOD" because of his initials and power across Whitehall, will be to complete an investigation into whether Defence Secretary Liam Fox broke ministerial rules in his dealings with a close friend.

O'Donnell, 59, who helped broker talks between political parties last year which resulted in Britain's first coalition government since World War Two, has been nominated for a life peerage by Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron.

"His support during the formation of the coalition government, and in ensuring the smooth and effective running of cabinet government since I took office, has been invaluable," Cameron said.

O'Donnell's job spans three senior non-elected positions - cabinet secretary, head of the civil service and permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office.

The role will be split into its three components after O'Donnell's departure, with the new cabinet secretary and the head of the civil service ranking equally at the top of the civil service chain.

Jeremy Heywood, 49, permanent secretary in the prime minister's office, will move up to the position of cabinet secretary, which involves acting as the senior civil service adviser to the prime minister and Liberal Democrat Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon; editing by Keith Weir)