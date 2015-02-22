LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party has overtaken the opposition Labour Party in a poll on voters' intentions for an election on May 7.

The Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper published on Sunday put the Conservatives on 35 percent compared to 33 percent for Labour -- the first time Cameron's party has overtaken Labour in that polling series since March 2012.

It follows a Guardian/ICM poll which put the Conservatives at their highest level in that series since May 2012.

Most other opinion polls since the start of the year have had Labour narrowly ahead or level with the Conservatives before what is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable elections in modern British history.

On Sunday, Labour leader Ed Miliband, whose party faces a threat from a surge in popularity for the Green Party as well as strong support from the Scottish National Party, said he was appointing former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott as an advisor on climate change.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)