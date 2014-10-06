LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are likely to suffer a second embarrassing defeat by the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) at a special election triggered by a defecting lawmaker, a poll showed on Sunday.

Former Conservative lawmaker Mark Reckless stole the headlines on the first day of Cameron's annual conference last week by defecting to UKIP, which campaigns for a withdrawal from the European Union and tighter immigration controls.

The first set of local polling in Reckless's constituency since his defection puts UKIP on 40 percent, a nine percentage point lead over Cameron's party, which is forecast to take 31 percent of the vote by pollster Survation. A date for the by-election has not yet been set.

Reckless was the second member of parliament to defect to UKIP in recent weeks, showing the potential for a shift in right-leaning voters that could damage Cameron's chances of winning the 2015 election outright.

The two defections have triggered by-elections that could give UKIP its first directly elected seats in parliament. The party already holds three seats in the unelected upper house.

Douglas Carswell, the first to defect, is expected to beat the Conservatives when his Clacton-On-Sea constituency votes on Oct 9. [ID:nL6N0RU29T]

Both defectors have cited doubts about whether Cameron will deliver on a pledge to give Britons a referendum on EU membership by 2017 if he is re-elected.

Cameron wants to reform Britain's relationship with Europe and stay inside the 28-country trading bloc.

One of Cameron's senior ministers, pensions secretary Iain Duncan Smith, said on Sunday that individual EU member states should be granted tighter immigration controls, including the ability to cap the number of migrants allowed in the country.

OPPOSITION TROUBLE

Despite the schism over Europe, Cameron's party have taken the lead in national opinion polls, moving 2 percentage points ahead of the main opposition Labour party. Both parties have in recent weeks held their annual conferences, billed as the last major chance to showcase their policies before the 2015 ballot.

The YouGov poll showed the Conservatives on 36 percent and Labour on 34 percent, the second poll to show Cameron in front since he promised voters a 7 billion pound ($11 billion) tax cut last week.

UKIP were forecast to win 14 percent, according to the poll published in the Sunday Times.

Labour had led opinion polls over the last two years, but they have fallen behind as the Conservatives benefit from an economic turnaround and doubts about Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Labour party heavyweight John Prescott, deputy prime minister in the previous Labour-run government, accused Miliband in a column of wasting the party conference by not announcing enough vote-winning policies.

"Labour’s approach is far too timid," he wrote in the Sunday Mirror. "Come on Ed. Ditch the pollsters, the focus groups and U.S.-style politics. Be bold, be brave and let’s go all out for the win."

(editing by Jane Baird)