Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, listens at the close of the Labour Party conference at Brighton, Britain, in this September 30, 2015 file photograph. REUTERS/Toby Melville/files

LONDON Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said his Labour party, which two years ago blocked British military action in Syria, would consider proposals by the government to start air strikes against Islamic State in that country.

Britain has already launched strikes against the Islamist group in neighbouring Iraq.

Corbyn said on Saturday Labour would support every necessary measure to protect people and would consider the proposals brought forward by the Conservative-led government, following a series of attacks in Paris last week that killed 130 people.

"Labour will always stand up to any threat to this country and our people. We will never leave Britain unprotected," he told party members in a speech in Bristol, south-west England.

But he called for a different approach to foreign policy and a comprehensive settlement of the conflict, following the United Nations Security Council's decision to unanimously adopt a resolution on Friday.

Corbyn, who was chosen as leader over better-known rivals on a wave of enthusiasm for change, has come under fire from some Labour lawmakers for telling the BBC he was "not happy with the shoot-to-kill policy" in the event of attacks in Britain.

Prime Minister David Cameron's attempt to win approval for military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was blocked by Labour in 2013, but his majority-led government may help push through his case for conducting air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.

Cameron will meet French President Francois Hollande on Monday to discuss the fight against militants in Syria and Iraq, his spokesman said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Stephen Powell)