LONDON The Mayor of London Boris Johnson, who is seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister David Cameron, confirmed on Tuesday he would run for parliament in 2015 and submitted his application to stand in a west London constituency.

Johnson, a member of Cameron's Conservative party, ended long-running speculation over his political future this month when he said he would try to return to parliament.

On Tuesday, Johnson's office confirmed he had submitted an application for the position of Conservative party candidate in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

If, as expected, he is selected by local party members next month, he will run against candidates from other parties in the May 2015 general election.

In 2010 the Conservative party won the constituency's seat with a more than 11,000 vote majority.

Johnson, who is serving his second term as London mayor is one of Britain's highest profile politicians, known for his tousled blond hair and bumbling, eccentric public persona. He achieved international recognition through his role at the forefront of London's 2012 Olympics.

Earlier this month Cameron welcomed his potential rival's decision to try to stand for parliament, describing him as a "star player" for the Conservatives.

Johnson previously served as a Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) between 2001 and 2008 before resigning to take up the position of Mayor of London.

