British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a joint news conference with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (not seen) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is doing "an absolutely excellent job", Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Wednesday.

Last week May slapped down Johnson, known for his colourful use of language and tendency to go off-script, after he said Saudi Arabia and Iran were stoking proxy wars across the Middle East.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)