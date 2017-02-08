LONDON Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has given up his U.S. citizenship, a U.S. Treasury Department list showed on Wednesday, a move the New York-born politician had said he would make.

Johnson, who was appointed foreign secretary shortly after Britain voted to leave the European Union in a June referendum, had dual nationality and, according to local media, settled a U.S. tax bill in 2015 on the earlier sale of his London house.

Britain's foreign ministry did not have immediate comment.

The U.S. Treasury lists all people who have renounced U.S. citizenship or long-term residency in the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2016.

Johnson comes under the name Alexander Boris Johnson on the list - his full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

