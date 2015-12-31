LONDON The award of a knighthood to Lynton Crosby, the political strategist who led the Conservatives' successful election campaign, undermined the integrity of Britain's honours system, opposition MPs said on Thursday.

The Australian, who worked for the Conservatives for a short period earlier this year, was knighted for political service in a New Year's honours list that critics said rewarded Conservative party "cronies and donors".

Opposition Labour home affairs spokesman Andy Burnham condemned the knighthood.

"This outrageous award is the clearest evidence yet that the Tories (Conservatives) think they can get away with whatever they like," he said in a statement.

Government minister Matthew Hancock defended the award, saying Crosby was a "great public servant".

"Political service, I think, is part of public service," he told BBC radio on Tuesday after news of the award leaked.

Nominations for honours are submitted by the government or members of the public before being assessed by civil servants and independent experts. The list is finally approved by the monarch.

Successive governments, however, have been accused of using honours to reward political favours. The system has also been criticised for bestowing awards on public servants for doing little or nothing more than their jobs.

More than 15 awards announced on Thursday were for "political services."

Outside the political sphere, recipients of honours included actress Barbara Windsor, who was made a dame, and star of TV show "The Wire" and movie "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom", Idris Elba, who was made an OBE.

Champion jump jockey AP McCoy, who was knighted, led the awards for sporting achievement.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)