LONDON Britain's economy is too dominated by "feral finance" and greater levels of regulation and taxation are needed to curb speculative activity by banks, says the man behind Labour leadership frontrunner Jeremy Corbyn's economic policy.

Labour is the middle of electing a new leader after its worst election defeat in nearly three decades in May. Veteran left-wing lawmaker Corbyn has risen from rank outsider to bookmakers' favourite ahead of the result due on Sept. 12.

The victor of the contest is likely to be the main challenger to Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives at the 2020 election and will be Labour's face in a referendum on Britain's European Union membership.

In words that may chill some in Britain's dominant finance industry, Corbyn's economic guru, 57-year-old chartered accountant Richard Murphy, says the behaviour of banks, hedge funds and pension funds has had a destructive influence on the world's fifth-largest economy.

A financial transaction tax is needed to reduce market volatility, he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"Let's look at the penalties that have been imposed, let's look at the activities that have been undertaken, let's look at the mis-selling that has occurred. Is it, in that context, unfair to use the term feral finance? No. Has finance clearly been out of control? Yes," Murphy, who has known Corbyn for a decade, said.

"Some changes to the role of the city are going to be absolutely fundamental ... There would have to be a separation of investment activity from real banking activity. There would have to be additional taxation of financial speculation."

Britain has become an "offshore treasure island" for financial services, Murphy said, adding that low tax and light-touch regulation mean it is now seen as a "pariah state" by other countries such as the United States.

Asked about the risk to London's position as the only financial centre to rival New York if a tougher stance prompts major international banks to relocate, Murphy said: "That's fine ... if you wish to, please go."

DEFICIT NONSENSE

An admirer of Karl Marx, 66-year-old Corbyn has called for the railways, postal services and energy networks to be re-nationalised. He opposes the government's spending cuts and plans to create a national investment bank.

Murphy has promoted some of Corbyn's most eye-catching ideas, including "People's Quantitative Easing" which would see the Bank of England buy bonds issued by the national investment bank and local authorities to invest in projects such as housebuilding, transport infrastructure and renewable energy.

About 50 billion pounds ($78 billion) a year should be invested this way, suggests Murphy, who says anyone who is serious about economic theory should be an admirer of some elements of Marx.

While he favours greater corporation tax on big businesses as they are "sitting on very large piles of cash", Murphy says a Corbyn government would be very small-business friendly.

Corbyn, who has won the support of Labour's trade union financial backers, has also said he wants to make the tax system more progressive, bringing in a higher rate of national insurance social security payments for the highest earners.

Murphy says finance minister George Osborne's plan to wipe out Britain's budget deficit and achieve a surplus by the end of the decade risks pushing Britain into recession and the government should be spending more, not less.

"The private sector is not going to meet the needs of this economy ... and therefore the government has got to stand in place," he said. "There is no reason to worry about a deficit, it is just complete nonsense ... if we haven't got excessive inflation, we can run deficits."

If Osborne's plan works and Britain sees steady growth, big increases in business investment and rising income, the chances of Corbyn becoming prime minister are pretty low, he admits.

"But if he fails, and I think he will, is there going to be Prime Minister Corbyn? Yes I think there will be."

($1 = 0.6400 pounds)

