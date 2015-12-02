OLDHAM, England While Britain's main opposition Labour Party debates the merits of launching air strikes on Syria, another battlefield has opened up closer to home -- a local election in Oldham in northern England.

On Thursday, residents of this former industrial town outside Manchester will be the first voters in Britain to give their verdict on Labour's new leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who has split the party by pushing a hard-left agenda.

The party's local candidate has long held a comfortable majority in Oldham West and Royton, where the death of the incumbent triggered the so-called by-election, and bookmakers still expect the labour candidate to win.

But the vote may show the party's popularity has been whittled away by almost three months of infighting that threatens to tear Labour apart.

Its main challenger in Oldham, the anti-European Union, anti-immigration United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), is highlighting Labour's lack of unity on security.

One UKIP campaigner has been going around dressed as British World War Two leader Winston Churchill, striking a contrast with Corbyn's pacificism, which UKIP says would leave Britain undefended from attacks by Syria-based Islamic State militants.

A win in Oldham would mark the start of a comeback for the party after it suffered a big defeat in the national election in May, Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell told campaigners.

But some in Labour are worried. "The people who might be patriotic but who are socialist leaning –- they might decide to vote UKIP," a Labour campaigner who had travelled to Oldham from London, said on condition of anonymity.

There have been no independent opinion polls, making the outcome hard to call, but head of research at pollster YouGov Anthony Wells said Labour would likely win, but with a smaller majority, partly due to the an expected low turnout.

"I don't think labour is going to lose it," he said. "But if it is at all close, it should be ringing huge alarm bells for Labour."

DIVISIONS

Oldham, a former cotton spinning town once a hub of northern industry, has long been a Labour "safe seat". There is an especially large base of Labour support among Oldham's large Asian community, whom UKIP would struggle to attract, but the party's message about Corbyn is resonating with some voters.

"He's not willing to defend the country," said Wayne, a retired builder in his fifties. "I've always voted Labour. (This time) it would be Labour, or UKIP because of Corbyn."

While an opinion poll last month showed that support for Corbyn among party members remained strong, Labour members of parliament are rebelling openly over his refusal to vote for Britain to bomb Islamic State targets in Syria.

Corbyn cancelled a campaign trip to Oldham and the party's candidate, Jim McMahon, has focussed on his four years leading the local council in what some say is a move to distance himself from Labour turmoil in London.

UKIP has poked fun at Corbyn, calling him a "gift" to the party, and now says it is the true representative of the working class -- Labour's traditional electorate.

UKIP's popularity soared in the national election and pushed Labour's usual contender, the Conservative party, into a close third place in this part of Oldham by taking 21 percent of the vote.

UKIP candidate John Bickley said he was appealing to voters who "can almost be regarded as the forgotten", who feel that nobody cares about them; the party's message chimes well with residents concerned about jobs, the cost of living and a feeling that local and national politicians do nothing for people.

"Labour never had to campaign here, they have never had to try ... Now they are having to get their finger out," said UKIP's Bickley. "All bets are off."

